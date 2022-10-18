Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Nestle recalls cookie dough for possible plastic contamination

Nestle recalled some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip...
Nestle recalled some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products. It said no other Toll House products were included in the recall.(FDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nestle recalled some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

The affected products were produced between June and September 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shared in an announcement from the company.

The product was distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

Nestle said no other Toll House products were included in the recall, and there had been no related illnesses or injuries reported.

People who bought the recalled cookie dough were urged not to eat the product. They should return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

For further support, contact Nestle USA at 800-681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ET.

For more information on recalls and safety alerts, visit the FDA website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Kenyon Arrington
Inmate killed in Limestone Correctional Facility
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
Etoy Love
Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder
Jimmy Spencer
Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville

Latest News

New evidence that workers are struggling to keep up with crushing inflation.
Paycheck not keeping up with inflation? Here's what you can do
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south...
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York
On Monday, 140 people showed up for jury duty, attorneys now must narrow that number down to 12...
Jimmy Spencer Trial Day 2: Attorneys working to pick jurors Tuesday morning
On Monday, a judge ruled that the prosecution could still seek the death penalty for Jimmy...
Jude rules Jimmy Spencer could face the death penalty
Memphis man enters guilty plea for 2018 Lauderdale Co. murder
Memphis man enters guilty plea for 2018 Lauderdale Co. murder