Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

More than 1 million diabetic Americans rationed insulin in 2021, study says

More than 1 million diabetics in the U.S. ration their insulin intake, according to a new study.
More than 1 million diabetics in the U.S. ration their insulin intake, according to a new study.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some diabetics are not as protected as they should be from the disease.

According to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal, 1.3 million people with diabetes in the United States rationed the amount of insulin they took in 2021.

The findings are based on nearly 1,000 diabetics who use insulin.

Researchers say people who said they skipped doses or took smaller doses were considered to be rationing.

People who do not have health insurance were the most likely to ration, according to the study.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 37 million U.S. adults have diabetes and it’s the 7th most common cause of death in the nation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Kenyon Arrington
Inmate killed in Limestone Correctional Facility
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
Brittney Simpson
Huntsville woman has $1.5 million bond following drug trafficking arrest
Jimmy Spencer
Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville

Latest News

On Monday, 140 people showed up for jury duty, attorneys now must narrow that number down to 12...
Jimmy Spencer Trial Day 2: Attorneys working to pick jurors Tuesday morning
On Monday, a judge ruled that the prosecution could still seek the death penalty for Jimmy...
Jude rules Jimmy Spencer could face the death penalty
A toddler and her creepy doll have gone viral for their friendship.
Toddler goes viral for friendship with creepy doll
State police, along with the New Mexico National Guard, located a stranded Boy Scouts troop and...
Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest
The Boaz Police Department is searching for Hawkins.
Boaz Police asking for public help to find wanted man