Memphis man enters guilty plea for 2018 Lauderdale Co. murder

Two murder trials set to begin in Lauderdale County
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Memphis man pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday while on trial for a 2018 homicide in Florence.

According to Chris Connolly, the Lauderdale County District Attorney, Jesse Parker pleaded guilty to the murder of Christopher Cobb Tuesday morning.

Connolly says that with the murder plea comes a 35-year prison sentence.

