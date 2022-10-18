How Natalie White is changing the game for women in basketball

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Natalie White grew up playing basketball and has a passion for the game. She also has a passion for the shoe game.

Looking for basketball shoes thoguthout the years, she always had trouble finding ones that were actually made for women and thier bodies. So, after college, she started her own business, Moolah Kicks. It’s now the first ever women’s basketball brand created for women, by women.

She talked with Payton about more of her story and the importance of women in the sport.

To learn more and shop your own kicks, visit Dick’s Sporting Goods or moolahkicks.com.

