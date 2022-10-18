How the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama is helping open door to the future

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Exciting new opportunities are in the works at the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama.

The Boys and Girls Club has been home to thousands of kids and teenagers over the years. Now, they’re getting ready to open a new space! The new home for the North Huntsville Campus will be at Whitesburg Baptist Church on Pulaski Pike.

Along with the new location, they’re excited to continue their latest campaign, Doors To The Future. With a new facility in a new area, that means the organization is reaching a whole new group of people.

With new clubs and ones filling up around north Alabama, the goal to help open up doors for these children and their future is an important one.

That’s why the Boys and Girls Club is working to raise more money to help fill these gaps, increase scholarships and get new transportation.

The organization is looking for financial donations and for those looking to donate their time and help volunteer.

To learn more, visit bgcnal.com.

