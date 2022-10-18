Freeze Warning In Effect This Morning

Temperatures early this morning are bitterly cold ranging in the low 30s to low 40s. Expect temperatures to continue to fall through daybreak with upper 20s and widespread freezes possible. A Freeze Warning is in effect across the entire Tennessee Valley through 9 this morning, so make sure you are bundling up and grabbing several layers. Even though we’ll see plenty of sunshine heading into the afternoon, highs will still be chilly and warm only into the upper 40s and low 50s. With brisk northerly winds, it will feel more like the 40s, so make sure you are keeping a coat nearby throughout the entire day. Skies will remain clear into the evening with another frigidly cold night in store. Overnight lows will be falling into the mid 20s and low 30s, so the Freeze Warning has been extended through 9 am on Wednesday.

It will be yet again another very cold start to your Wednesday with highs by the afternoon only reaching the mid and upper 50s. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the north, so keep the jackets and coats around as we deal with a rather cold airmass. Overnight lows will be dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s with another freeze potential into Thursday morning.

We’ll start warming up by Thursday afternoon with highs back in the 60s and 70s to round out your work week. Temperatures will keep climbing back to near normal by Saturday and Sunday with highs peaking in the mid and upper 70s. A gorgeous and warm weekend will be on tap ahead, so get ready to say goodbye to the winter coats, at least for now.

