Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Freeze Warning In Effect This Morning

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures early this morning are bitterly cold ranging in the low 30s to low 40s. Expect temperatures to continue to fall through daybreak with upper 20s and widespread freezes possible. A Freeze Warning is in effect across the entire Tennessee Valley through 9 this morning, so make sure you are bundling up and grabbing several layers. Even though we’ll see plenty of sunshine heading into the afternoon, highs will still be chilly and warm only into the upper 40s and low 50s. With brisk northerly winds, it will feel more like the 40s, so make sure you are keeping a coat nearby throughout the entire day. Skies will remain clear into the evening with another frigidly cold night in store. Overnight lows will be falling into the mid 20s and low 30s, so the Freeze Warning has been extended through 9 am on Wednesday.

It will be yet again another very cold start to your Wednesday with highs by the afternoon only reaching the mid and upper 50s. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the north, so keep the jackets and coats around as we deal with a rather cold airmass. Overnight lows will be dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s with another freeze potential into Thursday morning.

We’ll start warming up by Thursday afternoon with highs back in the 60s and 70s to round out your work week. Temperatures will keep climbing back to near normal by Saturday and Sunday with highs peaking in the mid and upper 70s. A gorgeous and warm weekend will be on tap ahead, so get ready to say goodbye to the winter coats, at least for now.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
Kenyon Arrington
Inmate killed in Limestone Correctional Facility
Brittney Simpson
Huntsville woman has $1.5 million bond following drug trafficking arrest
Jimmy Spencer
Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Monday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Monday weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Mild this morning with much cooler conditions by the afternoon
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Monday morning forecast