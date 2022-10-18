Deals
Canebrake Witches Ride takes flight this weekend

By Anna Mahan
Oct. 18, 2022
ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - All you witchy women and warlocks gather ‘round, now! The Canebrake Witches Ride is taking flight yet again!

Bicycles and golf carts are a bit more reliable than broomsticks, that’s why these witches are riding around the neighborhood to throw out candy to the little ones and raise money for the Pink Elephant Project.

On Sunday, October 23, all witches, families, and friends are invited to the Canebrake Neighborhood in Athens. Everyone dresses up in their best costume and rides around the neighborhood offering their best candy. Afterwards, everyone is invited to enjoy the Brew Bash with food trucks, Best Awards, a Monster Mash dance contest, and tons of spooky fun.

You can register to ride at the link here, or text 833-273-1229.

All proceeds from the ride benefit the Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation’s Pink Elephant Project. The project’s purpose is to raise funds as well as awareness in the fight against breast cancer. In the last couple of years, the Canebrake Witches have raised more than $40,000 for the Pink Elephant Project.

Last year, more 300 witches joined the ride. Will you hep them beat last year’s number?

