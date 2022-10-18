Breakdown of amendments on November ballot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Election day is nearly three weeks away and voters would like to know what 10 amendments are on the ballot.

The amendments will set out to remove racist language and reorganize the constitution. It would remove language allowing slavery as a punishment for crime and allowing children to go to a school based on their own race to preserve “peace and order.”

The following is a breakdown on what these amendments mean on the upcoming ballot.

Amendment 1: This will allow judges to deny bail to someone with a violent felony following a hearing, also known as “Aniah’s Law.” Currently, bond can only be revoked for capital offenses. Under this amendment bond can be revoked for the following first-degree offenses: including murder; assault; kidnapping; rape; sodomy; domestic violence; human trafficking; burglary; arson; sexual torture; terrorism and aggravated child abuse.

Amendment 2: This would allow counties to use federal funds from the American Rescue Plan as incentives to recruit broadband to build in their communities. Last month the state announced a “middle mile” program using ARPA funding to connect 3,000 miles of broadband infrastructure across the state. Since some of the funding went to the counties, amendment two is needed to allow counties to unlock federal funds for broadband expansion. This would only allow a county government to offer federal money to a public/private establishment to expand broadband infrastructure.

Amendment 3: This amendment would limit the governor’s power of moderating a death sentence to life in prison. It would require the governor to contact the attorney general and make an effort to contact the victim’s family. If the victim’s family is not notified then it would void the modification under law.

Amendment 4: This would require any election law passed by the legislature to have an effective date at least six months before an election. This means the bill will put a deadlines on the Legislature to pass election laws during Presidential election years.

Amendment 5: This would remove any language giving probate judges power over “orphans business.” This change was requested by Alabama Law Institute who say the language is outdated in relation to how juvenile legal matters are taken care of.

Amendment 6: This amendment would allow cities to use ad valorem taxes to fund capital projects and repay bonds. This would settle that old restriction and allow cities like Huntsville to pay for projects without borrowing money.

Amendment 7: This would make it clear that all counties that fall under Amendment 772 provisions. The current amendment provides a framework for every Alabama county to court businesses. Fourteen counties were already under Amendment 759 which makes those counties to need approval from a judge to borrow money from public-private partnerships.

Amendment 8: Would bring privately-owned sewer systems under the control of the Public Service Commission.

Amendment 9: Would give the PSC the authority to regulate private sewer systems in Lake View for four years.

Amendment 10: Would bring the amendments that are passed on the ballot into the Constitution, if the constitutional proposal is passed.

