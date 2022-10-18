Deals
Boaz Police asking for public help to find wanted man

The Boaz Police Department is searching for Hawkins.
The Boaz Police Department is searching for Hawkins.(Boaz Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Boaz Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a wanted man.

In a Facebook post made by the department, Anthony Wayne Hawkins is wanted by several law enforcement agencies in the area. The post includes two pictures of Hawkins but no information as to why he is wanted.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hawkins is urged to contact the Boaz Police Department.

