Attorneys narrowing jury pool for Jimmy Spencer’s capital murder case

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Prosecutors and the defense team for a man accused of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018 are taking their time choosing jurors as they enter the second day of jury selection.

Jimmy O’Neal Spencer is accused of killing three people in Guntersville in July 2018, 65-year-old Martha Reliford, 74-year-old Marie Kitchens Martin and Martin’s seven-year-old great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee.

The jury selection process started on Monday and will continue into Tuesday morning.

On Monday, 140 people showed up for jury duty, attorneys now must narrow that number down to 12 and a handful of alternates.

Several people were already excused on Monday but the process is far from over. The courtroom was packed so tightly with potential jurors, officials say there wasn’t enough room for reporters to watch the proceedings.

A judge ruled on Monday that despite a very low IQ, the prosecution would still be allowed to seek the death penalty for Spencer.

Jury selection will continue Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and possibly into Wednesday.

