Attorney General Marshall announced the conviction of Lawrence Co. stalker

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced that a Lawrence County man’s conviction was affirmed by the Alabama Court of Appeals.

William Latham. 71 was convicted on February 3 for first-degree aggravated stalking of his former wife in Lawrence County Circuit Court.

According to evidence from the trial, Latham and his wife had been married for many years, and during those years he started to physically abuse her.

In 2020, Latham’s wife filed an abuse order but Latham continuously violated it. His abusive behavior led to an altercation which resulted in a car accident. He was convicted of aggravated stalking and sentenced to 20 years.

Lawrence County District Attorney Erreck Jett prosecuted the case and obtained a guilty verdict, Latham’s team filed to have his conviction reversed on appeal.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division took over the case in the appeals process. The Alabama Court of Appeals affirmed Latham’s conviction on October 7.

“William Earl Latham received a 20-year prison sentence for his repeated stalking and abusive behavior toward his former wife. In the past, stalking offenders like Latham would have received minimal, if any, prison time for this kind of terrorizing behavior. As underscored by this sentence, Alabama now imposes severe penalties for aggravated stalkers.”

Attorney General Marshall commended the work of Assistant Attorney General John J. Davis and law clerk Jeremiah Johansen, Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett and his staff in this conviction.

