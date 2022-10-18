Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Athens man shot in foot Tuesday afternoon

Athens Police Department
Athens Police Department(Athens Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just after noon on Tuesday, a man in Athens was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot.

According to the Athens Police Department, a woman ran to the Athens Fire and Rescue Station at Hine St. and reported the incident. After telling Athens Fire and Rescue what happened, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the scene on West Washington St.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers were pointed toward a man who had been shot in the foot. He was then taken to the hospital by ambulance.

At this time, one person has been detained and will be questioned regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Kenyon Arrington
Inmate killed in Limestone Correctional Facility
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts
Etoy Love
Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder
Jimmy Spencer
Death penalty sought for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville

Latest News

Generic graphic.
Limestone County Coroner confirms at least one dead in motorcycle crash
Blanket and Cold Weather Gear Drive
Annual blanket and cold weather gear drive underway
Franks Jr. allegedly shot his neighbor's house following an argument about the Alabama vs....
Florence man arrested for shooting neighbor’s house after Alabama loss
Rhonda Barksdale
Alcohol, sedatives show in Franklin Co. bus driver test results