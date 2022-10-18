Deals
Annual blanket and cold weather gear drive underway

Blanket and Cold Weather Gear Drive
Blanket and Cold Weather Gear Drive(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the weather begins to turn cold, the annual blanket and cold weather gear drive is getting started.

The Continuum of Care for the Homeless has kicked off its annual blanket and cold weather gear drive for the homeless.

The group is taking blankets, coats, jackets, gloves, socks, thermal underwear, sleeping bags, toboggans, sweatshirts, warm scarves and pant donations for the homeless.

Donations will be taken from October through February at any of the 15 designated locations. The group urges people to call the locations prior to dropping items off to confirm office hours.

The following are the locations;

  • Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church - 1919 Brandontown Rd. - (256)-539-1070
  • St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church - 8020 Whitesburg Dr. - (256)-881-7223
  • Latham United Methodist Church - 109 Weatherly Rd. - (256)-881-4069
  • Church of the Nativity, Episcopal - 208 Eustis Ave. - (256)-533-2455
  • Monte Sano United Methodist Church - 601 Monte Sano Blvd. - (256)-533-6083
  • First Christian Church - 3209 Whitesburg Dr. (256)-881-0150
  • St. Thomas Episcopal Church - 12200 Bailey Cove Rd. (256)-880-0247
  • The Rock Family Worship Center - 3401 Holmes Ave. NW (256)-533-9292
  • Manna House - 2110 S. Memorial Pkwy. (256)-503-4848
  • First Stop, Inc. @ The Living Room - 2820 Governors Dr. SW (not SE) (256)-533-3391
  • North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless - 1580 Sparkman Dr. NW Ste.111 (256)-261-3029
  • The Salvation Army Emergency Shelter - 305 Seminole Dr. SW (256)-536-5576
  • Thrive Alabama 301 - Governors Dr. Ste. 160 (inside UAB Bldg.) (256)-536-4700 ex. 2209
  • Alabama Non-Violent Offenders (ANVOO) - 701 Andrew Jackson Way NE (United Way Bldg.) (256)-288-3175

