Annual blanket and cold weather gear drive underway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the weather begins to turn cold, the annual blanket and cold weather gear drive is getting started.

The Continuum of Care for the Homeless has kicked off its annual blanket and cold weather gear drive for the homeless.

The group is taking blankets, coats, jackets, gloves, socks, thermal underwear, sleeping bags, toboggans, sweatshirts, warm scarves and pant donations for the homeless.

Donations will be taken from October through February at any of the 15 designated locations. The group urges people to call the locations prior to dropping items off to confirm office hours.

The following are the locations;

Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church - 1919 Brandontown Rd. - (256)-539-1070

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church - 8020 Whitesburg Dr. - (256)-881-7223

Latham United Methodist Church - 109 Weatherly Rd. - (256)-881-4069

Church of the Nativity, Episcopal - 208 Eustis Ave. - (256)-533-2455

Monte Sano United Methodist Church - 601 Monte Sano Blvd. - (256)-533-6083

First Christian Church - 3209 Whitesburg Dr. (256)-881-0150

St. Thomas Episcopal Church - 12200 Bailey Cove Rd. (256)-880-0247

The Rock Family Worship Center - 3401 Holmes Ave. NW (256)-533-9292

Manna House - 2110 S. Memorial Pkwy. (256)-503-4848

First Stop, Inc. @ The Living Room - 2820 Governors Dr. SW (not SE) (256)-533-3391

North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless - 1580 Sparkman Dr. NW Ste.111 (256)-261-3029

The Salvation Army Emergency Shelter - 305 Seminole Dr. SW (256)-536-5576

Thrive Alabama 301 - Governors Dr. Ste. 160 (inside UAB Bldg.) (256)-536-4700 ex. 2209

Alabama Non-Violent Offenders (ANVOO) - 701 Andrew Jackson Way NE (United Way Bldg.) (256)-288-3175

