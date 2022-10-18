Alcohol, sedatives show in Franklin Co. bus driver test results

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County Schools bus driver was arrested the morning of Sept. 16 on 40 counts of reckless endangerment after investigators say she was driving under the influence while taking 40 students to school.

On Tuesday, test results from the bus driver’s blood sample came back with alcohol and other substances.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Rhonda Barksdale had .095g/100mL ethanol, 67ng/mL amphetamine, 13ng/mL clonazepam, and 470ng/mL zolpidem in her system.

Clonazepam is a sedative taken to treat seizures, panic disorders and anxiety. The drug is a controlled substance and if combined with any other substance, particularly alcohol, can slow breathing and possibly death.

Zolpidem (Ambien) is a sedative, also called a hypnotic, that can treat insomnia. According to drugfree.org, someone taking the drug may feel sleepy in the morning after taking the medication, especially the extended-release tablet or if you are a woman.

It is also suggested that whoever takes the medication should wait four hours or until they are fully awake before doing anything that requires alertness.

Ten days later after the arrest, the Franklin County Schools Superintendent sent a notice to members of the Franklin County Board of Education recommending that the driver be fired.

The Franklin County School Board voted to fire the bus driver on Sept. 26.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about a school bus driver, driving erratically. Before deputies arrived, a concerned motorist pulled in front of the bus to force it to stop, driven by Barksdale according to Oliver. Sheriff Oliver said the concerned motorist boarded the bus thinking Barksdale was having a medical emergency but discovered something else was wrong.

Investigators gave Barksdale a field sobriety test, which Sheriff Oliver said she failed.

Barksdale was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and 40 counts of reckless endangerment, one count for each of the students on board the bus.

Sheriff Oliver said the students, who were not injured, were on their way to Tharptown School.

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton issued the following statement concerning the arrest:

“I am very thankful that no student or person was injured today. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation and privacy rights, I will not be able to make any further comments.”

On Sept. 21, Barksdale pleaded not guilty and requested a trial.

