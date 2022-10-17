Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.

A vehicle crashed into a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, 2022. (Rainsville Police Department)

The driver of the vehicle was taken to DeKalb Regional Hospital and later released. The incident is being investigated by the Rainsville Police Department.

