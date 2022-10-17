Deals
“Things that I can’t get back, it took years to get”: Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property

Court documents reveal more on previously escaped Tuscumbia inmate
By D'Quan Lee
Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Mark Smith lives at the top of a hill looking down at the rest of Tuscumbia. He’s done so for 38 years. But his nice view has been blurred by damage done to his property. He says Tennessee Valley Authority employees have done irreversible harm to his crops and land.

“They destroyed my fruit trees, my wood pile, part of my barbecue pit. Things that I can’t get back, it took years to get,” he alleges. He says the latest incident occurred in July. But Smith has a long track record of disputes with T-V-A employees. He claims they’ve used pesticides in the area that have affected his health, when he specifically asked the company not to do so.

“It’s funny, they say ‘this stuff ain’t gonna bother nothing, humans, nothing. It ain’t gonna hurt your fish, ground up stuff.’ Okay. Here’s some of the papers they finally sent me of what they were using. And it says ‘do not swallow, keep out of reach of children, avoid breathing avoid eyes, skin. Hell, we’re living in it.”

Smith has years worth of documentation that date as far back to the early 2000s. He says he’s reached out to T-V-A in an attempt to have his issues resolved, but to no avail. Now, he’s using what he’s dealt with as a message to other property owners.

“I just want the public to know if you share a property with TVA that this is what’s going to happen to you and there’s no accountability.”

Mark Smith says the TVA denies all of his allegations to this point. I’ve reach out to employees at the TVA about Mark’s allegations, awaiting a response.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

