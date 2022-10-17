Deals
Second half surge not enough as UNA falls to JSU

Even after scoring 21-straight points in the second half, the University of North Alabama was unable to overcome an early deficit against Jacksonville State Uni
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Even after scoring 21-straight points in the second half, the University of North Alabama was unable to overcome an early deficit against Jacksonville State University.

On Saturday, the JSU Gamecocks (6-1, 2-0 ASUN) defeated the UNA Lions (1-5, 0-2 ASUN), 47-31 in the first football game ever played at Toyota Field. Due to field size restraints, the game was played with both offenses facing the same direction.

Jacksonville State jumped up early with three first-quarter touchdowns. With little time remaining in the first half and trailing 31-7, UNA put together a six-play 75-yard touchdown drive.

Coming out of the second half, the UNA Lions scored on a 52-yard run from ShunDerrick Powell cutting the Gamecock lead to 31-21.

The Lions were not done yet, however, as the defense came up with a big stop on the ensuing JSU drive. UNA Quarterback, Noah Walters found Demarcus Lacey in the endzone on the next drive to cut the JSU lead to just three points.

After allowing 21-straight points, Jacksonville State finally got back to what it had been doing in the first half and scored another 16 points while holding UNA to just three bringing the final score to 47-31.

UNA’s final points came from a field goal with just over 11 minutes left in the game.

Turnovers were a big problem for UNA as Walters threw two interceptions and the team lost two fumbles which led to points for JSU.

The lions will travel to Richmond, Kentucky Saturday to take on Eastern Kentucky. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

