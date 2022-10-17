Red Devils named Class 2A Region 7 Champions, defeat Pisgah 40-6

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday’s 48 Blitz Game of the Week was important for multiple reasons. For one, it was the first time Pisgah and Fyffe played each other since 2005. It was also for a region championship title. Both teams were undefeated within Class 2A Region 7. Even though both teams already secured home-field advantage for the playoffs, one of the teams had to finish in first within their region.

It was the Fyffe Red Devils that came out on top, Head Coach Paul Benefield’s team unable to be stopped all season. The Red Devils on the board first, Logan Anderson, one of the 48 Elite Eight members this season, ran it in for back-to-back touchdowns.

The momentum tipped in favor of the Eagles in the first half when backup quarterback Luke Gilbert connected with Jett Jeffrey for the touchdown, but Pisgah fell flat in the second half. Final score 40-6 Fyffe.

The Red Devils named the 2022 Class 2A Region 7 Champions, but Coach Benefield gives credit to Pisgah Head Coach Luke Pruitt and his program.

“A great win. Both teams played extremely hard, both teams did,” Coach Benefield said. “The game didn’t indicate how close it was, a couple of big defensive stops, and their kids didn’t quit, and it was just good, hard-fought game.”

Looking ahead for both programs, Pisgah will host Section this Friday, and the Red Devils will host Ider.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.