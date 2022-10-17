Deals
Murder trials set to begin Monday in Florence

Two murder trials set to begin in Lauderdale County
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two murder trials are scheduled to begin Monday in Lauderdale County.

One trial is for Jesse Parker who is accused of murdering Christopher Cobb in 2018. The other trial set to begin is for Robert Hastings who is accused of killing his brother-in-law in 2017.

Jesse Parker was charged with the murder of Christopher “Devan” Cobb for an incident that occurred in June of 2018.

In 2018, family members of Cobb called the police after they were unable to get in touch with him.

When police went to check on him, they found the 23-year-old dead inside his apartment.

Police say Jesse Parker and a woman named Hannah Burrows were staying with Cobb at the time of his death. Burrows is also charged with murder. Her trial date hasn’t been set.

The other trial scheduled to begin Tuesday involves a man accused of killing his brother-in-law.

According to prosecutors involved in the case, Hastings allegedly murdered his brother-in-law, Justin Merriner, during a drug deal in 2017

Hastings claimed he was suffering from schizophrenia and doesn’t remember what happened to Merriner. Earlier this year, a jury ruled he was fit to stand trial.

The trials are set to begin at 8:30 Tuesday morning. WAFF 48 will bring you the latest from the courtroom.

