Mild This Morning With Much Cooler Conditions by the Afternoon...Freeze Warning Overnight

Temperatures are on the milder side this morning sitting in the upper 50s and low 60s with a good bit of cloud cover still hanging around. Expect clouds to gradually exit the region throughout the morning as a cold front continues to push through the area. This will pave the way for some peeks of sunshine by the afternoon and much cooler conditions behind the front. Highs will be well below average only topping out in the low to mid 60s and with some breezy conditions out of the north and northwest, it will feel cool at times, so make sure you keep a light jacket nearby. Winds should start calming down by the evening hours with clear skies overnight. We’ll see some of the coldest air of the season with lows tumbling into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s through tomorrow morning. A Freeze Warning will be in effect across all counties in the Tennessee Valley from 1 - 9 a.m. on Tuesday, so move any sensitive plants and vegetation indoors.

Plan on a very cold start to your Tuesday, so have the coats ready! Afternoon highs will struggle to make it past the 50s and overnight lows will be ranging in the mid 20s to low 30s. With that being said, the Freeze Warning will likely be extended late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Much of the same can be expected on Wednesday with highs mainly staying in the 50s and lows falling near freezing for several locations.

A gradual warming trend will be underway starting Thursday with highs finally reaching the 60s again and by the weekend, temperatures will be climbing well into the 70s. Expect quiet weather in the extended forecast featuring plenty of sunshine each day through the beginning of next week.

