Meet Matt Wright, an Australian Crocodile Wrangler and the star of Netflix’s ‘Wild Croc Territory’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Shhh… be very quiet. There is a crocodile (wrangler) in its natural habitat!

Crocodile Wrangler Matt Wright joined TVL to talk his career, Steve Irwin, family… and his new Netflix series “Wild Croc Territory” out now!

And while you might tune in for the thrill of seeing crocodiles up close and personal, this adventure-filled show offers a lot more than sights and sounds.

“To look out for the habitat that this wildlife lives in and also protect our wildlife, what we have left… that’s been a massive message of mine since I was a kid really,” says Wright.

So fire up some shrimp on the barbie, put on your best safari hat and get ready for an outback ride like never before. “Wild Croc Territory” is streaming today on Netflix!

