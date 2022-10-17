Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Meet Matt Wright, an Australian Crocodile Wrangler and the star of Netflix’s ‘Wild Croc Territory’

By Payton Walker
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Shhh… be very quiet. There is a crocodile (wrangler) in its natural habitat!

Crocodile Wrangler Matt Wright joined TVL to talk his career, Steve Irwin, family… and his new Netflix series “Wild Croc Territory” out now!

And while you might tune in for the thrill of seeing crocodiles up close and personal, this adventure-filled show offers a lot more than sights and sounds.

“To look out for the habitat that this wildlife lives in and also protect our wildlife, what we have left… that’s been a massive message of mine since I was a kid really,” says Wright.

So fire up some shrimp on the barbie, put on your best safari hat and get ready for an outback ride like never before. “Wild Croc Territory” is streaming today on Netflix!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Simpson
Huntsville woman has $1.5 million bond following drug trafficking arrest
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
Tuscumbia man alleges Tennessee Valley Authorities damaged his property
The crash occurred just outside of the Safari Sports Lounge in Huntsville. A Huntsville Police...
One injured in Sunday morning hit and run
Hoover Police at The Hills apartments
Suspect identified in Hoover officer-involved shooting
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts