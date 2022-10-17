Mazda Toyota offering a fast track to job success

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for work, and you’re looking for it right out of high school, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing has a plan to get you on the track for success.

Mazda Toyota is working with Limestone County Career Tech Center to provide hands-on work that often turns into a real career.

For more informaion, visit mazdatoyota.com.

