Man accused of killing brother-in-law pleads guilty to manslaughter

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was accused of killing his brother-in-law in 2017 pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Robert Hastings was arrested after Kyle Merriner was found dead inside his car in a cornfield.

According to Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly, Hastings pleaded guilty to manslaughter and he received a life sentence with the possibility of parole. Previous convictions made Hastings eligible for the sentence.

The victim’s family was in court and agreed to the plea deal.

