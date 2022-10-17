Deals
Man accused of killing brother-in-law pleads guilty to manslaughter

Robert Eugene Hastings (Lauderdale County Detention Center)
Robert Eugene Hastings (Lauderdale County Detention Center)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was accused of killing his brother-in-law in 2017 pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Robert Hastings was arrested after Kyle Merriner was found dead inside his car in a cornfield.

According to Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly, Hastings pleaded guilty to manslaughter and he received a life sentence with the possibility of parole. Previous convictions made Hastings eligible for the sentence.

The victim’s family was in court and agreed to the plea deal.

