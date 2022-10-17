Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting training near Governors Dr.

Deals
Madison County Sheriff's Office logo.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting training on Wednesday in the area of Governors Drive and Seminole Drive from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that it will use multi-faceted breaching techniques during the training session. There will not be any traffic delays related to this training session.

