Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting training near Governors Dr.
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting training on Wednesday in the area of Governors Drive and Seminole Drive from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that it will use multi-faceted breaching techniques during the training session. There will not be any traffic delays related to this training session.
