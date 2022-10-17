Madison Co. man indicted for manslaughter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man has been indicted for manslaughter after causing the death of another man in 2021.

Court documents show that a grand jury has indicted Dakota Kolle for manslaughter for causing the death of Matthew Hopkins by beating him with his hands and feet.

The manslaughter occurred in 2021 and Kolle was arrested on March 30, 2021.

On Oct. 11, 2022 documents were filed showing the prosecution’s intent to enhance the sentence of Kolle. In the new motion, the state lists two prior charges to be added to the sentencing.

The first is third-degree burglary and the other is receiving stolen property.

