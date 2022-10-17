Learn design secrets and life stories in “Embroidery: Threads and Stories from Alabama Chanin”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Born and raised in the south, Natalie Chanin is a fashion deisgner known all over the country.

Chanin was born in Florence, Alabama and spent many years moving along the east side of the country. She graduated from North Carolina State University where she studied environmental design. After years of working with different garments, textiles and studying where they come from, her creative mind and eye for design landed her a stylist job in New York.

After years of drawing, sewing and looking for the perfect materials for her designs, she relaized her home in north Alabama offered some of the best raw materials for clothing.

It wasn’t long before she launched “Project Alabama” with a mission to make the perfect, every day t-shirt. Eventually, that project turned into Alabama Chanin, a clothing brand focused on sustainable fashion in the heart of Florence.

Chanin is sharing her stories and design secrets in her new book, “Embroidery: Threads and Stories from Alabama Chanin and The School of Making.”

One look and you can tell the large book, fit for a coffee table, comes from a designer. The soft pages and beautiful pictures tell the story of Chanin’s upbringing in the south and how it helped design her future. It mixes lessons in sewing, design and embroidery with her personal story and traces the evolution of Alabama Chanin and how it became one of the leading sustainable fashion houses in the U.S.

The book is out October 18 and is available at abramsbooks.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.