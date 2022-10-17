How Make-A-Wish is impacting families in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Eleven-year-old Nick Tony loves Pokémon. So when he recieved a Pokémon shopping spree from Make-A-Wish, it quickly turned into one of the best days of his life.

Nick Tony has cystic fibrosis and he and his family are involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation in north Alabama. Make-A-Wish grants wishes for kids and teenagers with critical illnesses. But, that’s not all they do.

When the organization partners with families, there are often plenty of other events and fun opportunities to be part of. Nick Tony’s family attended a Make-A-Wish Gala recently and some kids are even finding themselves on the field of Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

At every home football game at the University of Alabama during the 2022 season, a local wish kid is honored as the Kickoff Captain! They’re able to go out on the field during the coin toss, meet players and enjoy the game from VIP seats!

Make-A-Wish hosts amazing events and works alongside hundreds of families every year. The foundation in Alabama is no different. Officials with Make-A-Wish curate specific experiences to fit each unique wish, whatever it may be!

If you want to know more about how Make-A-Wish or how you can help, visit wish.org.

