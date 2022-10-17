Can Payton handle FLOW Supreme Air Sports?

Deals
By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Throw on some socks and get ready to go with the flow – Flow Supreme Air Sports is open in Huntsville!

Wait… what are flow sports? Good question. While it’s hard to define, Flow employees describe it as “a fun way to do acrobatic fitness.”

That means trampolines, ziplines, obstacle courses and more. Plus, the team also added some basketball courts and a glow-in-the-dark golf course to its facility, because why not.

Watch Payton give it all a go, and buy your tickets for Flow here.

