48 Blitz: Teams face final region matchups in Week 9
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The final week of Region play will solidify Region Champions and seeding with the first round of the playoffs beginning Friday, November 4th.
The 48 Blitz Game of The Week pits undefeated Priceville against the Randolph Raiders. With a win, Priceville ranked 4th in Class 4A, will clinch a Region 8 title. The Randolph Raiders will also win a Region 8 crown with a win over the Bulldogs. Both teams already clinched playoff berths along with Westminster Christian. New Hope and Madison County will battle for the final playoff spot in their respective games Friday.
In class 7A Region 4, four teams will compete for the final two playoff positions.
Bob Jones, James Clemens, Huntsville, and Sparkman all with identical 3-3 records in Region play.
Bob Jones faces Albertville, Huntsville will face Austin. Austin has already clinched the Region title. James Clemens faces Grissom, while Sparkman takes on Florence. The Falcons have already secured the two seed in the Region.
Friday, October 21
Valley Head at Gaylesville
Coosa Christian at Woodville
Phillips at Addison
Hackleburg at Vina
Shoals Christian at Waterloo
Ider at Fyffe
Collinsville at North Sand Mountain
Section at Pisgah
Whitesburg Christian at Sand Rock
Tharptown at Falkville
Red Bay at Hatton
Sheffield at Lexington
Plainview at Ohatchee
Westbrook Christian at Sylvania
Brindlee Mountain at Danville
Susan Moore at Madison Academy
Asbury at Vinemont
Phil Campbell at Clements
Colbert County at Elkmont
Deshler at Brooks
Central Florence at East Lawrence
West Limestone at Rogers
West Morgan at Wilson
DAR at North Jackson
Priceville at Randolph
Madison County at St. John Paul II
New Hope at Westminster
Hazel Green at Arab
Douglas at Boaz
Sardis at Guntersville
Crossville at Scottsboro
West Point at Brewer
Ardmore at East Limestone
Russellville at Fairview
Fort Payne at Athens
Lee at Columbia
Buckhorn at Decatur
Cullman at Etowah
Bob Jones at Albertville
Huntsville at Austin
Grissom at James Clemens
Florence at Sparkman
