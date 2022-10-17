Deals
48 Blitz: Teams face final region matchups in Week 9

48 Blitz - Every Friday at 10 p.m.
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The final week of Region play will solidify Region Champions and seeding with the first round of the playoffs beginning Friday, November 4th.

The 48 Blitz Game of The Week pits undefeated Priceville against the Randolph Raiders. With a win,  Priceville ranked 4th in Class 4A, will clinch a Region 8 title. The Randolph Raiders will also win a Region 8 crown with a win over the Bulldogs. Both teams already clinched playoff berths along with Westminster Christian. New Hope and Madison County will battle for the final playoff spot in their respective games Friday.

In class 7A Region 4, four teams will compete for the final two playoff positions.

Bob Jones, James Clemens, Huntsville, and Sparkman all with identical 3-3 records in Region play.

Bob Jones faces Albertville, Huntsville will face Austin. Austin has already clinched the Region title. James Clemens faces Grissom, while Sparkman takes on Florence. The Falcons have already secured the two seed in the Region.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE AND THIS WEEK’S RESULTS

Friday, October 21

Valley Head at Gaylesville

Coosa Christian at Woodville

Phillips at Addison

Hackleburg at Vina

Shoals Christian at Waterloo

Ider at Fyffe

Collinsville at North Sand Mountain

Section at Pisgah

Whitesburg Christian at Sand Rock

Tharptown at Falkville

Red Bay at Hatton

Sheffield at Lexington

Plainview at Ohatchee

Westbrook Christian at Sylvania

Brindlee Mountain at Danville

Susan Moore at Madison Academy

Asbury at Vinemont

Phil Campbell at Clements

Colbert County at Elkmont

Deshler at Brooks

Central Florence at East Lawrence

West Limestone at Rogers

West Morgan at Wilson

DAR at North Jackson

Priceville at Randolph

Madison County at St. John Paul II

New Hope at Westminster

Hazel Green at Arab

Douglas at Boaz

Sardis at Guntersville

Crossville at Scottsboro

West Point at Brewer

Ardmore at East Limestone

Russellville at Fairview

Fort Payne at Athens

Lee at Columbia

Buckhorn at Decatur

Cullman at Etowah

Bob Jones at Albertville

Huntsville at Austin

Grissom at James Clemens

Florence at Sparkman

