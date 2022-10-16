One injured in Sunday morning hit and run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in her twenties suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in front of a sports lounge in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver of the car that hit her did not come back to the scene and officers are searching for the suspect.

The crash occurred just outside of the Safari Sports Lounge in Huntsville around 2:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that the department searching for a white SUV.

The woman was transported to the hospital by HEMSI but she is believed to be ok.

