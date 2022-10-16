Deals
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Hoover Police Officer shot multiple times

Hoover Police Officer shot in line of duty
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities said a suspect is in custody after being accused of shooting a Hoover Police Officer.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting on I-459 North where a motorist said that multiple shots were fired at his car. There was no one injured in the shooting.

After being given the suspect’s vehicle information, officers found the potential suspect at the Hills in Hoover apartment complex. Officers then produced a weapon and began shooting at the suspect. One officer was shot multiple times. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody around 3:41 p.m. Authorities have lifted a shelter in place for the Hills at Hoover apartment complex.

The suspect nor the officer have been identified.

We will continue to update this story as soon as we learn more information.

Hoover Police hold news conference following officer shot in line of duty

