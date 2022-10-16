First Alert Forecast

Deals
Mostly cloudy with passing showers for the morning. It will be a muggy afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 70s. We expect more showers and a few t-storms to develop later in the day as a cold front approaches from the north. Behind this front will be some of the coldest air this season. Highs will drop to the 60s Monday with highs only in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the middle 30s Tuesday morning with some patchy frost. Wednesday and Thursday morning will be the coldest with many areas dropping to freezing. We expect a widespread frost Wednesday morning. The work week looks to be unseasonably cool and dry.
By Brad Travis
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

