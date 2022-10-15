Deals
Local tutor weighs in on dropping ACT scores

ACT scores at lowest seen in 30 years
By Romario Gardner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ACT scores are at their lowest in 30 years. Alabama’s current ACT average composite score is 18, making it lower than average.

Local college prep tutor Chris Lawson says the pandemic is in part to blame.

“We have noticed an actual decline in college readiness in general which was the original point of these requests,” Lawson said, “Especially when it comes to the maths just because it’s hard for some students to learn virtually.”

Lawrence says another cause for the decline is the drop in ACT requirements from many colleges.

The University of Alabama in Huntsville is currently test-optional. A spokesperson for Alabama A&M says the school could be moving away from ACT test requirements.

Lawrence says the drop in scores should not be a reason to worry.

“I don’t think it’s alarming, I don’t think it’s like ‘oh you better get serious now,’ so you’re not really ready for college,” Lawson said, “It’s more like no, I recognize that I’m focusing my energies elsewhere and I don’t really care about this score. And no school is ever going to see it.”

Lawrence says getting a tutor is one of the best ways to help with declining scores. They do note that’s not always a viable option for some families. Another way parents can help is by simply getting involved with their kid’s studies.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

