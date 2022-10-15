Deals
Last warm weekend for some time, cold front Sunday

By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning and happy Saturday!  Skies remain clear this morning with a light breeze, temps range from the upper 40s to lower 60s. 

Today will be our last “warm” day for some time, highs will reach the low to middle 80s with a breezy wind from the southwest gusting to 25 miles per hour at times.  Skies will become partly cloudy through the afternoon with very isolated rain showers possible.  A few more clouds will push in for Sunday morning keeping our low temperatures on the mild side, we will start off in the middle 50s in most communities.  Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs staying seasonal in the middle to upper 70s. 

A cold front will come through on Sunday evening bringing a chance at light scattered rain showers.  Behind this front will be a surge of colder and drier air, highs on Monday will be in the low to middle 60s with clearing skies, winds will be gusty from the northwest.  Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coldest days we have seen in a long time, highs will stay in the middle to upper 50s both afternoons! 

A widespread frost is expected Tuesday morning with a widespread freeze forecast for Wednesday and Thursday mornings, be sure to protect any sensitive outside plants and vegetation.  Temps will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s by the end of the work week into next weekend.

