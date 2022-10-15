Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Few Showers & Warm This Afternoon...Cold Front Arrives Tomorrow

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most of us are mainly dry and warm across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon with temperatures sitting in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. However, we are tracking a few moderate showers that are pushing into our northwestern counties. Expect this activity to continue into the early evening before fizzling out after sunset. Winds will be calming down as well with temperatures staying on the milder side as clouds increase overnight. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Plan on a mainly dry start to your Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Despite the added cloud cover, temperatures will warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s again by the afternoon. Chances for scattered showers and possibly an isolated storm will start increasing by the late afternoon and evening hours as a cold front approaches the region. Not everyone will see rain, but it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy for any outdoor plans. We look to dry out quickly by the late evening and overnight hours with the front continuing to push through the area into Monday morning.

Behind the front, much drier and colder air will be settling into the Valley for your next work week with highs only staying in the 60s and upper 50s, and overnight lows tumbling into the 30s and upper 20s. A widespread frost is likely Tuesday morning with our first freeze potential of the season expected on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings, so make sure you are bringing any outdoor plants or vegetation inside. Temperatures will gradually start warming with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s by the end of the work week and into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Simpson
Huntsville woman has $1.5 million bond following drug trafficking arrest
Generic graphic.
24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens
Emergency officials respond to scene in Lincoln Co.
1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students

Latest News

WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Last warm weekend for some time, cold front Sunday
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Last warm weekend for some time, cold front Sunday
WAFF 10 p.m. Friday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Friday weather forecast