Few Showers & Warm This Afternoon...Cold Front Arrives Tomorrow

Most of us are mainly dry and warm across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon with temperatures sitting in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. However, we are tracking a few moderate showers that are pushing into our northwestern counties. Expect this activity to continue into the early evening before fizzling out after sunset. Winds will be calming down as well with temperatures staying on the milder side as clouds increase overnight. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Plan on a mainly dry start to your Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Despite the added cloud cover, temperatures will warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s again by the afternoon. Chances for scattered showers and possibly an isolated storm will start increasing by the late afternoon and evening hours as a cold front approaches the region. Not everyone will see rain, but it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy for any outdoor plans. We look to dry out quickly by the late evening and overnight hours with the front continuing to push through the area into Monday morning.

Behind the front, much drier and colder air will be settling into the Valley for your next work week with highs only staying in the 60s and upper 50s, and overnight lows tumbling into the 30s and upper 20s. A widespread frost is likely Tuesday morning with our first freeze potential of the season expected on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings, so make sure you are bringing any outdoor plants or vegetation inside. Temperatures will gradually start warming with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s by the end of the work week and into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.