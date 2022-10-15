Deals
Federal Student Loan Application now live in beta period

The Biden Administration has unveiled a preview of the student loan forgiveness application...
The Biden Administration has unveiled a preview of the student loan forgiveness application expected to open later this month.(WBRC)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WAFF) - The federal student loan application website is now live in a beta period as of Friday evening.

This form will allow applicants to begin signing up before the website is formally unveiled later this month.

The form is available at the website at https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application.

Anyone who applies for debt relief in the beta period will receive a confirmation email. The applications will not be processed until the site formally launches before the end of October.

