24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over.

ALEA says that the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road just west of Tanner.

According to ALEA, Moore was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

