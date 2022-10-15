Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run to start soon

Liz Hurley Ribbon Run 2022
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run 2022(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Liz Hurley Ribbon Run will begin Saturday morning with the Survivors Walk starting at 8 a.m. and the 5K starting at 8:30 a.m.

The 19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run is back in person for the first time in three years. The run will begin near California Street Park and go throughout downtown Huntsville before ending where it started.

This article will be updated with videos, pictures and more from the race.

After the race, awards will begin at 10 a.m.

The first event will start at 8 a.m.
The first event will start at 8 a.m.(Huntsville Hospital Foundation)

For more information on the event click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Simpson
Huntsville woman has $1.5 million bond following drug trafficking arrest
Emergency officials respond to scene in Lincoln Co.
1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens
Scene of Rumson Road shooting in Huntsville
Teenager hospitalized by drive-by shooting speaks on his scary situation
Mae Amburgey made headlines with a photo capturing her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a...
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies

Latest News

ACT scores at lowest seen in 30 years
Local tutor weighs in on dropping ACT scores
ACT scores at lowest seen in 30 years
ACT scores at lowest seen in 30 years
Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane
Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane
Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane
Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane