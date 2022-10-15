19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run to start soon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Liz Hurley Ribbon Run will begin Saturday morning with the Survivors Walk starting at 8 a.m. and the 5K starting at 8:30 a.m.

The 19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run is back in person for the first time in three years. The run will begin near California Street Park and go throughout downtown Huntsville before ending where it started.

This article will be updated with videos, pictures and more from the race.

After the race, awards will begin at 10 a.m.

The first event will start at 8 a.m. (Huntsville Hospital Foundation)

For more information on the event click here.

