The 19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run has started

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Liz Hurley Ribbon Run began with the Survivor’s walk at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and was followed by the 5k at 8:30 a.m.

The 19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run is back in person for the first time in three years. The run will begin near California Street Park and go throughout downtown Huntsville before ending where it started.

This year’s Liz Hurley Ribbon Run will be raising money to upgrade 3D technology at the Huntsville and Madison Breast Cancer Center.

After the race, awards will begin at 10 a.m.

