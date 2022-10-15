Deals
19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run featured over 4,000 participants

This year's race will be the first race back in person in three years.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Liz Hurley Ribbon Run began with the Survivor’s walk at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and was followed by the 5k at 8:30 a.m.

The 19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run is back in person for the first time in three years. The run began near California Street Park and went through downtown Huntsville before ending where it started.

This year’s Liz Hurley Ribbon Run will be raising money to upgrade 3D technology at the Huntsville and Madison Breast Cancer Center.

After the race, awards will begin at 10 a.m.

For more information on the event click here.

