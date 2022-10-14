Deals
Woman allegedly dismembered landlord over eviction notice, prosecutor says

Authorities allege a woman killed and dismembered her landlord over an eviction notice. (Source: WLS/Family Handout/CPD)
By WLS staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - Frances Walker was known for her kindness, offering shelter to women in need and playing piano at two churches in the area.

She was killed this week. Police said a woman in her building killed her, and they found her body parts stuffed in a freezer.

That woman is sitting in jail, and she won’t be getting out anytime soon.

On Thursday, Frances Walker’s family got access to her home.

“I was in tears but what can we do? See stuff everywhere, pictures of her when she got married and her brother. I just feel I miss her more.” said Maggie Walker, her sister-in-law.

While the family gathered mementos, one of Frances Walker’s tenants was in court, charged on Monday with killing her.

A Cook County judge on Thursday ordered Sandra Kolalou held on no bail.

“I can see they are still investigating, and the authorities want a fair trial. And in a fair trial, she is going to be locked up for a long time,” said Arnold Walker, her brother.

“I was happy with the decision today because I think this woman doesn’t deserve to be in the community,” Maggie Walker said.

A Cook County prosecutor told the judge Frances Walker put an eviction notice on Kolalou’s door Sunday and that other tenants heard the two arguing.

“The basement tenant heard the defendant screaming and what sounded like a dish breaking,” said Anne McCord Rodgers, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney. “The basement tenant heard the victim’s voice trying to calm the defendant down, and that was the last time she heard the victim’s voice.”

The prosecutors said police were called to the house three times on Monday to check on Frances Walker, the third time discovering of some of her body parts in a freezer.

Relatives said Frances Walker called police previously to have Kolalou removed after she made threats, but Kolalou resided there and was allowed to stay.

“It’s the renters that has favor. Look what happened. If the police would have listened, our system was really there, our sister would have been alive,” Maggie Walker said.

“There’s still improvements that can be made to the system and keep it fair because if they look at this fairly, they know this is a dangerous person,” Arnold Walker said.

Police say Kolalou got help from a tow truck driver to dump more remains in front of a nearby lake. Those remains were not human.

The tow truck driver said at one point, Kolalou pulled a knife on him. That’s when she was arrested.

Police said she’s not cooperating and refusing to speak.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

