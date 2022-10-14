Sister Hazel to the take the stage in Rocket City

Deals
By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sister Hazel been rocking since the ‘90s and don’t plan on quitting anytime soon.

The band is taking the stage at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville on Saturday, October 22.

With all of the original guys still playing together, these shows are a walk down memory lane for some and a brand new experience for others.

One of their first songs “All For You” released in 1994 and is still thier biggest hit to this day. You’ve also probably heard it in about a dozen different tv shows and movies.

The band released their latest album in December 2021, “Before the Amplifiers 2,” which includes 16 tracks of some of their rare acoustic performances accompanied by a string quartet.

Now, they’re bringing the music to Huntsville for one big show! For more information and tickets, visit sisterhazel.com.

