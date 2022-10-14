Sensory friendly trunk or treat in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Halloween is just around the corner and while many of us are picking out a costume, others are wondering if they’re going to be able to attend any parties or even trick or treating.

The holiday can be very difficult for those with special needs. That’s why Arc of the Shoals is hosting its first ever sensory friendly trunk or treat!

Arc of the Shoals provides residential and long term care for adults with exceptional/special needs. They want to make sure these individuals always have a place to go and friends to go with them.

Traditional Halloween events can be hard when there are bright lights, loud sounds and scary costumes. Many people also struggle with social skills, physical accessibility, communication, allergies and more. The sensory friendly trunk or treat will be a fun party without the harsh lights or sounds, and many treats/sensory-friendly options like stickers, stress balls, etc.

The event is family-friendly and while it’s focused on those with different special needs, Arc of the Shoals encourages any other friends and family members to join as well! It’s a great opportunity for everyone to meet some new friends and understand more about sensory sensitivities.

The trunk or treat is happening Thursday, October 20 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at We Are Chapel in Florence.

If you’re interested in helping or even having a trunk, you’re encouraged to email Dustin Phillips at d.phillips0601@gmail.com.

