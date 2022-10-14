Regulations set for potential medical marijuana dispensing site in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, the Huntsville City Council continued the preliminary steps of opening a dispensing site within corporate limits.

On Oct. 12, a zoning ordinance was introduced to regulate where medical marijuana business could operate in the city. To open a dispensing site, there are key regulations that must be followed.

The following regulations are laid out for dispensing sites:

Dispensing sites must “consist of a stand-alone building or occupy dedicated exclusive space within a multi-use structure, strip mall or other such retail facility, except that a dispensing site may not occupy space within the same multi-use structure, strip mall or other such retail facility as a certifying physician or another license.”

“The location of any dispensing city must be at least 1,000 feet from any school, day care or childcare facility.”

Dispensary’s facilities shall maintain an audio/video surveillance system that shall be in continuous operation 24 hours per day. Cameras shall be fixed in place covering both the interior and exterior of the dispensary’s facility, in such quantity, with such lighting, and at such resolution as shall allow for the clear identification of individuals and activities in all reasonably accessible areas of the premises.”

The dispensary must provide, at a minimum, one security guard per facility during the facility’s business/operating hours.

Dispensing sites must conduct all transactions “only under the supervision of a certified dispenser.” “a certified dispenser is a managing employee of a dispensary who has undergone training and certification as required by the commission to oversee the dispensing of medical cannabis to a registered qualified patient or registered caregiver at a dispensing site.” “ A certified dispenser must have, at a minimum, two years of education or experience in the fields of biology, biochemistry, chemistry, physiology, pharmacology, medicine, medical cannabis, nursing, pharmaceuticals, or a similar field.”

Members of the public, other than patients and caregivers holding a valid, unexpired, unrevoked medical cannabis card, are not allowed inside a dispensing site.

Dispensing sites are legally prevented performing the following actions: Advertise medical cannabis brand names or use graphics related to cannabis or paraphernalia on the exterior of the physical structure or vehicle. Display medical cannabis products or paraphernalia so as to be clearly visible from the exterior of the physical structure or vehicle. Deliver medical cannabis to anyone, including a registered qualified patient or registered caregiver.



The following conditions for which cannabis may be recommended as a treatment:

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Cancer-related cachexia, nausea or vomiting, weight loss, or chronic pain

Crohn’s Disease

Depression

Epilepsy or a condition causing seizures

HIV/AIDS-related nausea or weight loss

Panic disorder

Parkinson’s disease

Persistent nausea that is not significantly responsive to traditional treatment, except for nausea related to pregnancy, cannabis-induced cyclical vomiting syndrome, or cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Sickle Cell Anemia

Spasticity associated with a motor neuron disease, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Spasticity associated with Multiple Sclerosis or a spinal cord injury

A terminal illness

Tourette’s Syndrome

A condition causing chronic or intractable pain in which conventional therapeutic intervention and opiate 10 therapy is contraindicated or has proved ineffective.

The following are forms medical cannabis will be made available for sale:

Oral tablet, capsule, or tincture

Non-sugarcoated gelatinous cube, gelatinous rectangular cuboid, or lozenge in a cube or rectangular cuboid shape By law, all the gelatinous medical cannabis products for sale in Alabama must be peach flavored.

Gel, oil, cream, or other topical preparation

Suppository

Transdermal patch

Nebulizer

Liquid or oil for administration using an inhaler

