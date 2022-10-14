“Out of nowhere, a car just pulls up ‘boom boom boom” - Teenager hospitalized by drive-by shooting speaks on his scary situation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in one north Huntsville neighborhood are living in fear after two consecutive shootings on Rumson Road.

Wednesday night, a drive-by shooting put 16-year-old Kamontrez Sales in the hospital. Today, he tells me he’s grateful to be alive.

“Out of nowhere, a car just pulls up ‘boom boom boom.’ I was able to get out of there and go hide behind a tree. I thank God, for real for real.”

That how he described his scary encounter. He was leaving his girlfriend’s home when he was shot in his left arm and left leg during a drive-by shooting. He believes he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I just kept telling myself in my head like ‘you’re going to be alright’ because my instincts kicked in at the time,” Sales explained. “So I’m like ‘you’re gonna be alright, just run back to your girlfriend’s house, run back to your girlfriend’s house. Basically, get out the way.”

Sales tells the violence stemmed from an argument involving his sister’s boyfriend and a group of people. The boyfriend used to stay at his mother’s home but Kamontrez believes the same group of people shot at his mom’s house the night before shooting him.

Now after back-to-back shootings, his family just wants him remain safe.

“Yeah, they’re all mad about it but at the same time, they’re just trying to make sure I’m straight, I’m safe. They told me I just need to stay in the house. That’s all they want me to do is stay in the house, but I don’t like to stay in the house because what are you staying in the house for? They shoot at the house again, I’m most likely going to be in it and get hit, mostly likely again so either way it goes, I’m still going to get hit.”

Currently, Huntsville Police say no arrests have been made in connection to either shooting.

On Rumson Road, neighbors tell me they just want the senseless violence to end.

