Oakland man facing rape, sexual abuse charges

Our news partners at the Times Daily talked to a Lauderdale County investigator
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Kevin Taylor
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Oakland man facing sex abuse charges in an ongoing investigation pleaded not guilty in his arraignment last week.

In August, Jason Randolph Ethridge, age 47, was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury with the following:

  • Four counts of first-degree rape
  • Two counts of first-degree sexual assault

He was arrested on September 9 following the indictment. He has since been released on a bond of $270,000.

Our news partners at the Times Daily spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Investigator Christina Keeton. According to the investigator, the alleged assaults first began in 2006 and continued until 2018.

“The victim came to One Place and told me what had happened over those years,” Keeton said. “She said [the abuse] started in 2006 when he first offered her a cigarette.”

Keeton said Ethridge was known to be heavily involved in church activities within the area and had access to other children at the time.

“If anyone else has any knowledge of what happened to this person, or has been abused by [Ethridge], please contact me at One Place,” Keeton said.

Jason Ethridge’s trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, 2023.

