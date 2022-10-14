New Market man arrested for alleged violations of securities law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Market man was arrested and charged for 13 counts of securities law violations as the result of a May indictment.

Aaron Brooks Butler, 33, was charged with eleven counts of securities fraud, one count of sale of securities by an unregistered agent and one count of sale of an unregistered security. The indictment alleges that Butler solicited investments of at least $84,000 from investors.

According to the indictment, Butler told investors the funds would be used to buy and sell foreign currency, derivative options and other investments. However, Butler allegedly used the funds for travel expenses, jewelry purchases, cash withdrawals and other personal expenses.

Butler bonded out on a $30,000 bond. He has an arraignment scheduled for Nov. 29 in Colbert County.

