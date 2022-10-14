Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Nationwide ADHD medication shortage impacting local pharmacies

ADHD Medication shortage
ADHD Medication shortage(WGEM)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA is now declaring a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD, and the shortage is making its way here to Alabama.

Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook said every year around the start of school, there’s a shortage in Adderall medication because it’s prescribed to so many kids and teens. This year, many parents are still struggling to fill those prescriptions because of a manufacturer shortage.

Owner of Ritch’s Pharmacy, Ralph Sorrell, said there’s a shortage in name brand medication for Adderall, but also a shortage in the generic pills. He said one thing you can try is working with your doctor or pharmacist on how they write the prescription. Sorrell said the pharmacy may be out of ten milligram pills, but Alabama law allows them to give you two 5 mg pills to equal it, if approved by the provider.

Sorrell said he’s been able to find medication for all of his patients, but it can be harder for larger chain pharmacies to find the pills.

“Smaller stores might be able to move to one wholesaler from another a little more easily,” Sorrell said. “So, the smaller stores might be a little more flexible and might be able to find the medication, but still they are limited on how much they can order based on parameters of last year’s ordering.”

Sorrell said small pharmacies can’t take in many new customers for the medication because each pharmacy is regulated by the government on how much Adderall medications they can order. He said they get an allotment based on how much they used the year before.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Edwin Oliver Mayes, 34, was the man arrested.
34-year-old man charged with murder for incident on Pulaski Pike
Shooting
Identity confirmed of Trinity teen who was killed, suspect in custody
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
One person transported to hospital after wreck on Highway 157
One person transported to hospital after wreck on Highway 157
Morgan County school leaders could vote to close Sparkman Elementary
Morgan County Board of Education votes to close Sparkman

Latest News

The Biden Administration has unveiled a preview of the student loan forgiveness application...
Graduates raise concerns over federal student loan cancellation delivery
Young woman overcomes breast cancer
Young woman overcomes breast cancer
Morgan County Board of Education votes to close Sparkman
Teenager hospitalized by drive-by shooting speaks on his scary situation