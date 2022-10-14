Deals
Moulton baseball complex nearing completion despite being over budget

An expanded Moulton ballpark is nearing completion despite being three years behind schedule and over budget.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
According to our news partner at the Decatur Daily, the initial price for the park enhancements was going to be $1.3 million. Now, the budget has nearly doubled.

However, despite issues over the years, city officials said the work is nearly complete. The fields will be 225 feet to the fence with dirt infields and they will be able to accommodate T-ball through all youth league baseball and softball up to high school softball.

Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel expects the work to be finished in weeks.

“We did a lot of work in-house that that saved us quite of bit of money,” McDaniel said to the Decatur Daily. “City employees were out here helping out and the building inspector was on-site assisting. … Jackie (Burch) did a great job designing this facility. It’s a very modern design.”

The park expansion began in 2015 under former Mayor Ray Alexander and former Parks Director Jackie Burch. However, Alexander was not reelected and Burch retired in January 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic also delayed progress on the expansion.

The money generated from the alcohol sales tax is being used to partially fund the project. According to the Decatur Daily, city records show that more than $200,000 in alcohol tax revenue is generated annually.

The Moulton City Council voted in 2021 to approve a $2.6 million bond to finish the project.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

