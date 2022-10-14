Monrovia Volunteer Fire/Rescue put out brush fire with 250 gallons of water,

MONROVIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Monrovia Volunteer Fire/Rescue was dispatched to a brush fire on Friday afternoon on King Road and Old Monrovia Road.

According to MVFR, a lawnmower caught on fire starting the blaze. Approximately two acres burned and the fire was extinguished with 250 gallons of water without injury.

Since this is the third fire the department has responded to this week, they provided a list of things to remember in this dry weather:

Keep a fire extinguisher nearby, especially near items equipped with a small motor, such as lawn equipment Keep grills and other ember-producing items away from grassy areas and away from your home. Never leave a grill unattended. Exercise extreme caution when lighting fires and avoid them if possible. Never burn on a windy day. Drown the pit with water immediately after use.

